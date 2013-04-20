Liberals Launch A Campaign Attacking The Four Democrats Who Voted Down Gun Control

A progressive group is launching a $100,000 ad campaign to “hold Democrats accountable” for voting against a measure to expand background checks earlier this week.



The campaign, led by the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, will target Sens. Sens. Mark Pryor of Arkansas, Max Baucus of Montana, Mark Begich of Alaska, and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota.

The group released an ad Friday signed by 75 self-described gun owners that focused on Baucus. It will appear in seven Montana newspapers — the Billings Gazette, Butte Montana Standard, Helena Independent Record, Missoulian, Bozeman Chronicle, Kalispell Daily Interlake, and Hamilton Ravalli Republic.

“Senator Baucus, it was WRONG to vote ‘no’ on stopping gun violence,” the ad reads. “79 per cent of Montana voters support background checks. Stand with us, not gun manufactures. Support sensible gun laws and keep our families and communities safe.”

The group did not say when it plans to release the other ads.

This seems like a low-scale start to what has the potential to become something bigger as the 2014 mid-term elections approach. It remains to be seen if the PCCC or other, larger Democratic groups will threaten the three Democrats up for re-election — Baucus, Begich, and Pryor — by attempting to launch primary challenges.

Here’s the ad:

