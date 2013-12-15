Here's How Americans Really Feel About Gun Control

In the one year since the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, the public’s stance on gun control has reverted largely to where it was before the tragedy.

The debate that ensued between gun rights and gun-control forces hardened the lines on each side and led to a higher intensity of opinion on both sides.

Like everything else, Americans remain divided along party, ideological, gender, racial, and socioeconomic lines on the subject of gun control, according to years of polling on the subject. But some of America’s agreements might surprise you.

