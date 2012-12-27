How Americans Really Feel About Gun Control

Photo: AP

In the wake of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., President Barack Obama, various lawmakers and the National Rifle Association have been the driving forces on an increasingly loud public debate on what measures should be taken to prevent against future mass shootings.Obama announced a gun violence task force last week, and outlined proposals he supports on new gun control legislation: a renewed ban on assault-style weapons, limits on high-capacity magazines, and an end to the so-called “gun show loophole” on background checks.



The NRA has pushed back on the call for new gun legislation, calling for armed officers in schools and more of a focus on mental health. Well-known Republican pollster Frank Lutz slammed the NRA in response, calling the organisation “out of touch” with its proposals.

Are they out of touch? Like everything else, Americans are divided along party, ideological, gender, racial, and socioeconomic lines on the subject of gun control, according to years of polling on the subject. But some of America’s agreements might surprise you.

