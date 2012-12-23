NRA Chief Claimed 'Massive Obama Conspiracy' To Not Regulate Guns In The First Term

For a little background on the political tactics and rhetoric of the NRA, check out this 6-minute speech from 2011, wherein NRA chief Wayne LaPierre claims to have the REAL reason that Obama didn’t do any regulation of guns in his term.



The answer? A ‘massive Obama conspiracy’ to be pro-gun in the first term, so he could then win re-election in the second term.

Completely absurd sounding, but it’s how you keep things going, when you don’t have anything specific to get your members enthused about.

