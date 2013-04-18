LIVE: The Gun Control Vote Is Coming Down To The Wire — Here's Where Things Stand

The Senate amendment to expand background checks on gun purchases is expected to come to a vote around 4 p.m. today.



With prospects already looking bleak, gun-control supporters lost two big potential Republican votes in the last 16 hours, as Sens. Kelly Ayotte (R-N.H.) and Dean Heller (R-Nev.) said they would oppose the measure, which needs 60 votes to pass.

As things stand Wednesday morning, 52 Senators are prepared to support the amendment; 41 Senators are opposed; and seven are undecided. That means at least one Senator would have to flip his or her vote on the measure, which was put forth by Sens. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

We’ll be following the developments all day. Follow along below for the latest updates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.