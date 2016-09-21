BREAKING: A gun attack on the Israeli embassy in Turkey leaves at least one person wounded

A gun attack on the Israeli embassy in the Turkish capital of Ankara has left one person wounded, according to local media reports cited by Reuters.
There is currently no information on the identity of the victim or who was behind the attack.
This story is developing…
