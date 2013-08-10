A Gun Rights Group Is Planning A 'Starbucks Appreciation Day' In Newtown, Conn.

The Newtown Action Alliance is asking gun rights activists not to participate in a Starbucks Appreciation Day in the Connecticut city where a deadly school shooting occurred in December, according to NBC Connecticut.

The Facebook page for the event encourages gun owners with concealed-carry licenses to visit Starbucks franchises around the country in support of the company, which permits lawful firearms in its coffee shops.

The alliance issued this statement to NBC:

“Our community is still healing and we find it reprehensible that they are picking Newtown to rally. It is disturbing to think that tomorrow night you and your children may be sitting in Starbucks when people carrying guns walk through the door.”

Starbucks is aware of the appreciation day, though it has not had direct contact with its Facebook page creators.

Spokeswoman Jaime Riley could not confirm or deny if any organisations or individuals opposed to the appreciation day had made contact with the company.

“While we’re not endorsing the meeting, we do recognise Starbucks as a place for communities to gather,” Riley said. “We respect what they’re doing, but we do not endorse it.”

She said in an email that Starbucks recognises the passion around open carry weapon laws and that the company continues to support and abide by local laws.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.