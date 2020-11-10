Gumtree searches for 'caravan' have spiked by 68% in the last month. Here's what else Australians want to buy.

Getty Images

Online classified site Gumtree Australia has released data about its most searched items during October 2020.

Searches for outdoor items and vehicles surged month-on-month, while Gumtree’s staple furniture items remained in high demand.

According to a report from Gumtree earlier this year, the second hand economy in Australia will be worth more than $46 million this year.

As the weather warms up and COVID-19 restrictions ease, Australians are thinking about getaways, taking advantage of the weather with some outdoor activities or sprucing up their homes, according to new data.

Classifieds website Gumtree Australia has released a list of the most searched items in October 2020, as well as some data about search trends among their 2.8 million listings.

What it shows is that user searches for second hand items are responding to the changing seasons and COVID-19 restrictions.

Searches for some types of vehicles shot up as more Australians were allowed free movement, while also facing a holiday period without international travel.

Top of the list was searches for ‘boat’, which rose 17% from September. ‘Caravan’ searches jumped 68% percent month-on-month, making them the fourth most searched item.

Sporting equipment and outdoor goods were also popular with Gumtree users. Mountain bike, surfboard and kayak searches were the second, fifth and sixth most searched items respectively.

Furniture searches remained the bread and butter of the online classified site’s business with fridges (ranked seventh), dining tables (eighth) and outdoor furniture (ten) rounding out the top searches.

Earlier this year, Gumtree released a report finding that the second hand economy will be worth $46 billion this year, a number that had jumped from previous years as Australians responded to economic turbulence during the pandemic.

“More Aussies than ever are turning to the second hand economy to trade pre-loved items,” Gumtree Australia’s managing director Mark Kehoe said.

Gumtree’s top searched items in October 2020

Boat – up 17% vs September Mountain bike Ride on mower – up 19% Caravan – up 68% Surfboard Kayak Fridge Dining table Lego Outdoor furniture

