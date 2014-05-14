Watch Science Turn A Gummy Bear Into A Gigantic Dancing Fireball

If only high school science had been this much fun.

Vat19 shows us what happens when you drop a harmless little gummy bear into a vat of boiling potassium chlorate:

Poor guy.

An online lecture demo from the University of Massachusetts Amherst explains that “the thermal decomposition of potassium chlorate produces potassium chloride and an excess of oxygen, which is sufficient to ignite the gummy bear.” The heat decomposes the potassium chlorate, which causes the combustion reaction.

But that’s just a tiny gummy bear.

What about the world’s largest gummy bear?

It’s 5 pounds and the size of a human head, basically.

Don’t try this at home.

You can watch the full video from Vat19 below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.