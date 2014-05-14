Watch Science Turn A Gummy Bear Into A Gigantic Dancing Fireball

Caroline Moss

If only high school science had been this much fun.

Vat19 shows us what happens when you drop a harmless little gummy bear into a vat of boiling potassium chlorate:

Gummy Bear 1YouTube/Vat19

Poor guy.

An online lecture demo from the University of Massachusetts Amherst explains that “the thermal decomposition of potassium chlorate produces potassium chloride and an excess of oxygen, which is sufficient to ignite the gummy bear.” The heat decomposes the potassium chlorate, which causes the combustion reaction.

But that’s just a tiny gummy bear.

What about the world’s largest gummy bear?

Gummy Bear 2YouTube/Vat19

It’s 5 pounds and the size of a human head, basically.

Gummy Bear 4YouTube/Vat19

Don’t try this at home.

Gummy Bear 6YouTube/Vat19

You can watch the full video from Vat19 below:

