Here's How Much You Can Eat Before Your Stomach Bursts

Mary Roach is the author of “Gulp,” a lively adventure through the human digestive system.



With the witty writer as our guide, readers learn about what happens after food enters the mouth (starting with the surprisingly intricate mechanics of chewing) to how it exits the body (there’s no shortage of flatulence discussion).

In an interview with Business Insider, Roach took us on a tour of the stomach, offering useful party facts about why our stomach doesn’t digest itself, and why it’s nearly impossible for the tummy to explode by overeating.

Produced by Business Insider Video

