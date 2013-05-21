The Science Behind How People Chew Their Food

We all chew our food differently — slow, fast, left, right, even side-to-side to like a cow, author Mary Roach writes in her book “Gulp,” a study of how humans digest food.



If you’re not concerned with manners, the many ways individual’s grind up their chow is trivial since it all goes to the same place.

“If you chew your chew food five times or 700 times, it really doesn’t matter. Because it’s going to get to your stomach, and your stomach acid is going to turn it into liquid,” Roach said.

Before food ends up in the belly, the jaw does its jobs by breaking down larger pieces of food into fine particles. The jaw muscles are designed to “cut out” the instant the food, say a nut or an apple slice, breaks, so that the upper and lower jaw don’t smash together.

