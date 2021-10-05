Gulfstream just revealed 2 all-new ultramodern private jets, including the longest-range plane in its history – take a look at the G400 and G800

- Business jet manufacturing company Gulfstream announced two new jets on Monday, the Gulfstream G400 and the Gulfstream G800.
- The G400 is the company’s reinvented large-cabin jet and the first entrant into the class in over a decade.
- The G800 is Gulfstream’s longest-range jet, capable of flying up to 8,000 nautical miles.
Business jet manufacturer Gulfstream announced a pair of new private aircraft on Monday, adding to the company’s fleet of ultramodern, technologically advanced planes.
Gulfstream introduced two new next-generation twinjets, the large-cabin Gulfstream G400…
and the long-range Gulfstream G800.
“Today marks a major milestone and investment in our company’s future with the introduction of the G800, our fastest longest-range aircraft yet, and the G400, the industry’s first new large-cabin aircraft in more than a decade,” Gulfstream President Mark Burns said.
The revolutionary jets are breaking records. The G400 is the company’s reinvented large-cabin aircraft, offering the biggest and quietest cabin in its class…
With flexible floor plans with seating for up to nine, 11, or 12 passengers and 2.5 living areas…
Reduced jetlag with 100% fresh air and the lowest cabin altitude in its class…
10 panoramic windows, which are the largest in the industry…
And signature cabin comfort.
The jet can fly up to 4,200 nautical miles and minimizes noise and carbon emission via its aerodynamic clean-wing design and upgraded Pratt and Whitney PW812GA engines.
“The G400 was conceived and designed with direct customer input,” Burns said.
Gulfstream’s other big announcement was the Gulfstream G800. Powered by 13,496-pound (6,122kg) thrust Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines, the G800 flies farther faster than its predecessors, making it the longest-range aircraft in Gulfstream’s fleet.
According to Gulfstream, the plane can fly a range of up to 8,000 nautical miles at Mach 0.85, which, according to Boeing specs, is further than the 787 Dreamliner series.
Moreover, the plane’s high speed and ultralong-range capabilities can get customers to their destination 1.5 hours faster on flights over 6,500 nautical miles.
In addition to an extended range, the aircraft is equipped with fuel-efficient, Gulfstream-designed wings and winglets, as seen on the Gulfstream G700, offering customers more city-pair options.
According to Gulfstream, the G800 is designed for elegance and comfort, offering up to four living spaces that can hold up to 19 passengers.
Like the G400, the G800 provides customers with 100% fresh air, purified by the company’s plasma-ionization clean air system…
and 16 of the industry’s largest windows.
The G800 also has a unique heads-up clear vision system that offers better situational awareness to pilots.
“We designed the ultralong-range G800 to extend our customers’ reach to more people and places around the world. The G800 redefines what it means to go farther faster in a Gulfstream and offers even more time savings with its impressive range at high speed,” said Burns.
Both the G400 and G800 provide benefits to pilots, offering 10 touch-screen displays in the cockpit, active control sidesticks that use tactile cues to increase nonverbal communication between crew members, and a predictive landing performance system.
With Gulfstream’s highest-priced private jet, the flagship G700, scheduled to debut next year, the company’s introduction of the G400 and G800 show its continued commitment to R&D.
“Research and development are a real strength of the company,” Burns said. “Other manufacturers are only trying to catch up to what Gulfstream is doing.”
According to the company, the G800 is expected to begin deliveries in 2023 and the G400 is expected to begin deliveries in 2025.