Gulfstream just revealed 2 all-new ultramodern private jets, including the longest-range plane in its history – take a look at the G400 and G800

Business jet manufacturer Gulfstream announced a pair of new private aircraft on Monday, adding to the company’s fleet of ultramodern, technologically advanced planes. fleet Gulfstream Source: Gulfstream

Gulfstream introduced two new next-generation twinjets, the large-cabin Gulfstream G400… G400 Gulfstream Source: Gulfstream

and the long-range Gulfstream G800. G800 Gulfstream Source: Gulfstream

“Today marks a major milestone and investment in our company’s future with the introduction of the G800, our fastest longest-range aircraft yet, and the G400, the industry’s first new large-cabin aircraft in more than a decade,” Gulfstream President Mark Burns said. G400 Gulfstream Source: Gulfstream

The revolutionary jets are breaking records. The G400 is the company’s reinvented large-cabin aircraft, offering the biggest and quietest cabin in its class… G400 interior Gulfstream Source: Gulfstream

With flexible floor plans with seating for up to nine, 11, or 12 passengers and 2.5 living areas… G400 interior Gulfstream Source: Gulfstream

Reduced jetlag with 100% fresh air and the lowest cabin altitude in its class… G400 Gulfstream Source: Gulfstream

10 panoramic windows, which are the largest in the industry… G400 window Gulfstream Source: Gulfstream

And signature cabin comfort. G400 interior Gulfstream Source: Gulfstream

The jet can fly up to 4,200 nautical miles and minimizes noise and carbon emission via its aerodynamic clean-wing design and upgraded Pratt and Whitney PW812GA engines. G400 Gulfstream Source: Gulfstream

“The G400 was conceived and designed with direct customer input,” Burns said. G400 avionics Gulfstream Source: Gulfstream

Gulfstream’s other big announcement was the Gulfstream G800. Powered by 13,496-pound (6,122kg) thrust Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines, the G800 flies farther faster than its predecessors, making it the longest-range aircraft in Gulfstream’s fleet. G800 Gulfstream Source: Gulfstream

According to Gulfstream, the plane can fly a range of up to 8,000 nautical miles at Mach 0.85, which, according to Boeing specs, is further than the 787 Dreamliner series. G800 interior Gulfstream Gulfstream Source: Boeing

Moreover, the plane’s high speed and ultralong-range capabilities can get customers to their destination 1.5 hours faster on flights over 6,500 nautical miles. G800 interior Gulfstream Source: Gulfstream

In addition to an extended range, the aircraft is equipped with fuel-efficient, Gulfstream-designed wings and winglets, as seen on the Gulfstream G700, offering customers more city-pair options. G800 Gulfstream Source: Gulfstream

According to Gulfstream, the G800 is designed for elegance and comfort, offering up to four living spaces that can hold up to 19 passengers. G800 interior Gulfstream Source: Gulfstream

Like the G400, the G800 provides customers with 100% fresh air, purified by the company’s plasma-ionization clean air system… G800 interior Gulfstream Source: Gulfstream

and 16 of the industry’s largest windows. G400 window Gulfstream Source: Gulfstream

The G800 also has a unique heads-up clear vision system that offers better situational awareness to pilots. G800 heads-up vision system Gulfstream Source: Gulfstream

“We designed the ultralong-range G800 to extend our customers’ reach to more people and places around the world. The G800 redefines what it means to go farther faster in a Gulfstream and offers even more time savings with its impressive range at high speed,” said Burns. G800 Gulfstream Source: Gulfstream

Both the G400 and G800 provide benefits to pilots, offering 10 touch-screen displays in the cockpit, active control sidesticks that use tactile cues to increase nonverbal communication between crew members, and a predictive landing performance system. G800 avionics Gulfstream Source: Gulfstream

With Gulfstream’s highest-priced private jet, the flagship G700, scheduled to debut next year, the company’s introduction of the G400 and G800 show its continued commitment to R&D. Gulfstream G700 Thomas Pallini/Insider Gulfstream just debuted its new $US75 ($AU103) million ultra-long-range plane that’s also the world’s largest purpose-built private jet: Meet the G700

“Research and development are a real strength of the company,” Burns said. “Other manufacturers are only trying to catch up to what Gulfstream is doing.” G400 Gulfstream Source: Gulfstream