This $40 million Gulfstream private jet can be bought using bitcoin as aircraft sales firms attempt to lure international buyers – take a look inside

Aviatrade A Gulfstream G650ER being sold by Aviatrade.

An aircraft sales firm is now accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for its multi-million-dollar aircraft.

Aviatrade just introduced a new payment platform enabling crypto-transactions with a Gulfstream G650ER being the first plane available for purchase.

The $US40 million private jet is the current Gulfstream flagship with notable owners for the type including Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

Cash is no longer king for some buyers who are looking to make use of cryptocurrency for multimillion-dollar purchases and one aircraft sales firm is now accepting bitcoin as a form of payment.

Aviatrade just introduced a new payment platform for its aircraft inventory allowing buyers to pay with any kind of cryptocurrency and the first plane available for purchase with the virtual money is a Gulfstream G650ER that just came on the market. The six-year-old plane has spent time in New Zealand and Asia but is now returning to its birthplace at Gulfstream’s headquarters in Savannah, Georgia as it undergoes routine inspections and awaits a new owner.

The G650ER is the American private jet manufacturer’s current flagship as the largest aircraft in its lineup with famous owners including Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. The 7,500-nautical mile range of the aircraft makes it a favourite among frequent intercontinental jet setters who don’t have to make as many time-wasting fuel stops when using the G650ER.

The use of cryptocurrency has soared in developing countries with unreliable currency and the wealthy are also turning to virtual wallets when making high-level purchases. Using cash to buy a plane would be subject to cross-border restrictions for some countries, especially when the purchase price for this Gulfstream is $US40 million, according to Aviatrade’s president, Philip Rushton.

Take a look at the plane that can be bought with bitcoin.

The G650ER is Gulfstream’s largest aircraft currently in service and its long-range leader.

Ryan Fletcher/Shutterstock.com A Gulfstream G650ER similar to the one being sold by Aviatrade.

Source: Gulfstream

The extended range version of the G650, the ultra-modern G650ER can fly up to 7,500 nautical miles between city pairs including New York-Nairobi, London-Honolulu, and Los Angeles-Sydney.

NOAH SEELAM/AFP/Getty A Gulfstream G650ER similar to the one being sold by Aviatrade.

Source: Gulfstream

The G650ER currently for sale by Aviatrade began its life as a G650 only to be upgraded to the long-range variant, a process that normally costs around $US2 million, according to Rushton, and provides an additional 500 nautical miles of range.

Karolis Kavolelis/Shutterstock.com A Gulfstream G650ER similar to the one being sold by Aviatrade.

Source: Gulfstream

Two Rolls-Royce BR725 engines power the aircraft and enable a top speed of Mach .925.

Reuters A Gulfstream G650ER similar to the one being sold by Aviatrade.

Source: Gulfstream

The six-year-old aircraft has an asking price of $US40 million as it has less than 1200 hours on it.

Aviatrade A Gulfstream G650ER being sold by Aviatrade.

Source: Aviatrade

This G650ER can seat 14 passengers comfortably across three living spaces.

Aviatrade A Gulfstream G650ER being sold by Aviatrade.

Source: Aviatrade

Eight club seats and two three-person divans make up the seating configuration, five seats short of the aircraft’s maximum capacity of 19 but typical for privately-owned aircraft intended solely for owner use and not charter.

Aviatrade A Gulfstream G650ER being sold by Aviatrade.

Source: Aviatrade

The forward living area is comprised of two pairs of club seats that face each other, ideal for sitting during take-off and landing.

Aviatrade A Gulfstream G650ER being sold by Aviatrade.

Source: Aviatrade

In-flight entertainment comes in the form of three 26-inch screens spread across the cabin and four personal screens at each of the forward club seats.

Aviatrade A Gulfstream G650ER being sold by Aviatrade.

Source: Aviatrade

Passengers can watch movies or use the aircraft’s three external cameras for a more unique vantage point.

Mike Fuchslocher/Shutterstock.com A Gulfstream G650ER similar to the one being sold by Aviatrade.

Source: Aviatrade

The dining and conference area then occupies the centre of the nearly 47-foot-long cabin.

Aviatrade A Gulfstream G650ER being sold by Aviatrade.

Source: Aviatrade

Passengers can retreat here to enjoy a meal or, if the flight is for business purposes, have a meeting with colleagues.

Aviatrade A Gulfstream G650ER being sold by Aviatrade.

Source: Aviatrade

Directly opposite the table is a long credenza – ideal for holding meal trays – with a retractable television screen.

Aviatrade A Gulfstream G650ER being sold by Aviatrade.

Source: Aviatrade

The table can also be lowered during downtimes and mattresses placed on top for a small two-person bed…

Aviatrade A Gulfstream G650ER being sold by Aviatrade.

Source: Aviatrade

Or passengers can retreat to the rear stateroom.

Aviatrade A Gulfstream G650ER being sold by Aviatrade.

Source: Aviatrade

Occupying the private room are two divans that can each be used as a bed.

Aviatrade A Gulfstream G650ER being sold by Aviatrade.

Source: Aviatrade

Both can also be joined to form an 82-inch bed that can sleep two, though passengers not sleeping on it will be temporarily blocked from using the master lavatory.

Aviatrade A Gulfstream G650ER being sold by Aviatrade.

Source: Aviatrade

Otherwise, the two divans can each seat three people.

Aviatrade A Gulfstream G650ER being sold by Aviatrade.

Source: Aviatrade

The cabin has dividing walls and a pocket door to keep it separate from the rest of the aircraft but as an added touch, sound-absorbent walls help keep the volume down in case the other passengers get too loud.

Aviatrade A Gulfstream G650ER being sold by Aviatrade.

Source: Aviatrade

This G650ER has a forward galley and flight attendant workstation instead of one in the rear.

Aviatrade A Gulfstream G650ER being sold by Aviatrade.

Source: Aviatrade

A forward galley offers additional privacy for passengers in the back of the plane.

Aviatrade A Gulfstream G650ER being sold by Aviatrade.

Source: Aviatrade

It also features a convection oven and microwave for crafting meals and heating catering orders on longer flights.

Aviatrade A Gulfstream G650ER being sold by Aviatrade.

Source: Aviatrade

Two lavatories can also be found onboard the aircraft, one in the front and another in the back.

Aviatrade A Gulfstream G650ER being sold by Aviatrade.

Source: Aviatrade

The master bathroom located behind the main stateroom is the largest and features a full sink and toilet.

Aviatrade A Gulfstream G650ER being sold by Aviatrade.

Source: Aviatrade

The forward is slightly smaller but does come with its own window.

Aviatrade A Gulfstream G650ER being sold by Aviatrade.

Source: Aviatrade

The business end of the aircraft is a standard G650ER cockpit with high-definition displays for the pilots.

Aviatrade A Gulfstream G650ER being sold by Aviatrade.

Source: Aviatrade

The captain’s side also has a heads-up display, helping enable the aircraft to fly into challenging weather conditions such as fog or low clouds when landing.

Aviatrade A Gulfstream G650ER being sold by Aviatrade.

Source: Aviatrade

For longer flights, a crew rest area allows for a required extra pilot to tag along, allowing the next owner to make full use of the G650ER’s long-range capabilities.

Aviatrade A Gulfstream G650ER being sold by Aviatrade.

Source: Aviatrade

Interior and exterior alterations aside, the only difference between this G650ER and others on the market is that this one can be bought with bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies.

Aviatrade A Gulfstream G650ER being sold by Aviatrade.

Source: Aviatrade

