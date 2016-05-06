I flew on a $61.5 million private jet and now first class just won't suffice

There are private jets and then there are Gulfstreams. In opaque world filled with eight-figure price tags and anonymous clients, Gulfstream has managed to transcend the business-aviation industry and become a pop culture icon.
Companies such as Bombardier, Embraer, and Cessna all build world class business jets, but none have made become engrained in pop culture quite like Gulfstream and its G-series jets.
After all, no other business jet company has been the subject of a pop song that hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Earlier this year, I had the opportunity to sample the Gulfstream experience when the Savannah, Georgia-based aeroplane maker invited me and several other journalists to visit the company’s headquarters.
Our chariot for this trip was none other than a brand new Gulfstream G550 worth a cool $61.5 million.
Business Insider provided financial compensation to Gulfstream for the trip.
The trip started at the Jet Aviation private jet terminal located on the grounds of Teterboro Airport in New Jersey. Like Gulfstream, Jet Aviation is part of the General Dynamics family of companies.
Inside the Jet Aviation terminal, those who are fortunate enough to fly are treated to all of the services rendered at a traditional airport, but...
It's powered by a pair of Rolls-Royce BR710 turbofan engines -- each producing up to 15,385 lbs of thrust.
The G550's Rolls-Royce turbofans spooled up quickly and we were soon off the ground. The Gulfstream bolted down the runway like a hotrod down a drag strip. This is acceleration unlike anything I've experience before in a car or on a plane.
At cruising altitude the Gulfstream was Rolls-Royce quiet. The only noise in the cabin came from the passengers.
The G550s spacious cabin can seat up to 19 passengers or offer sleeping accommodations for up to eight. However, our plane was set up to sit around 13 passengers in three different sections.
This includes a lounge section up front with a conference table in the middle section of the plane and a divan in the aft portion.
The main cabin is separated from the crew area of the aircraft by a bulkhead and wood veneer sliding door. The veneer found our jet came from one single wood log. The company even keeps spare pieces of the log around in case repairs are required in the future.
The G550's seats are incredibly comfortable. They're soft and supportive without giving you the feeling that you're sinking into them like Lay-Z-Boy. Every piece of leather used to upholster the jet's interior is inspected in great detail and even tiny blemishes are removed.
We were served a nice breakfast on our trip down to the Peach state. The galleys on board these jets are tailored to fit the needs of the customer. So everything from espresso makers to rice cookers can be optioned.
In the cockpit, the sizable G550 requires two pilots to operate. Small business jets such as the HondaJet can fly with just one pilot.
The G550 features Gulfstream's PlaneView avionics system that was developed in-conjunction with Honeywell. The cockpit feature four large LCD instrument readouts.
Our destination was Gulfstream's headquarters located at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.
In Savannah, we met with the company's executives and we got a peek the dizzying array of interior materials on offer courtesy of the Gulfstream's head of interior design Tray Crow.
I also took a tour of Gulfstream's G450/G550 production where the company is working away at its $13 billion backlog of orders.
Parked next to the G550 was Gulfstream's maintenance jet used to quickly dispatch parts and mechanics to far flung destinations.
I spent the flight back checking out some of the plane's IFE features. The flight maps features fun facts about the places over which we were flying.
Before this trip, I knew that flying in a private jet was pleasant and convenient way to fly. But I didn't expect it to be quite this amazing. The large private jet can essentially anything you want it to be -- from flying office to hotel room to night club. It makes flying first class seem a bit... boring. But with a $61.5 million price tag, the Gulfstream experience is exactly what you pay for.
