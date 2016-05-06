I flew on a $61.5 million private jet and now first class just won't suffice

There are private jets and then there are Gulfstreams. In opaque world filled with eight-figure price tags and anonymous clients, Gulfstream has managed to transcend the business-aviation industry and become a pop culture icon.

Companies such as Bombardier, Embraer, and Cessna all build world class business jets, but none have made become engrained in pop culture quite like Gulfstream and its G-series jets.

After all, no other business jet company has been the subject of a pop song that hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Earlier this year, I had the opportunity to sample the Gulfstream experience when the Savannah, Georgia-based aeroplane maker invited me and several other journalists to visit the company’s headquarters.

Our chariot for this trip was none other than a brand new Gulfstream G550 worth a cool $61.5 million.

Business Insider provided financial compensation to Gulfstream for the trip.

