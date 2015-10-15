Check out the $30 million Gulfstream 450 that can fly from London to Seattle on 1 tank of fuel

Gulfstream The Gulfstream G450 has been designed for long range.

For many years, Gulfstream has been one of the pioneering private jet manufacturers in the world, bringing new and more advanced planes to the market with surprising frequency.

The G450, a $US30 million (£19.5 million) jet, is built for both comfort and range. It can travel up to 4,350 nautical miles, or roughly the distance from London to Seattle, on a single tank of fuel. You don’t have to worry about leaving friends behind, either. There’s enough room for 19 people.

Private jets have become a popular choice among companies and individuals who want to be transported from continent to continent seamlessly. While the 2008 crash impacted sales, over 600 jets were sold in 2014 with more expected this year.

Here’s what the G450 looks like inside.

The G450 is popular among those who want to travel large distances in style. From London, the jet can reach Seattle on one tank of fuel. Gulfstream This is made possible by a combination of redesigned wings and an economic Rolls-Royce jet engine. Gulfstream lists the cruising speed of the jet as 0.80 mach or around 600 mph. Gulfstream The G450 is aimed toward business buyers, many of whom want to work on the move. Gulfstream has fitted the jet with as many connectivity options as possible, including WiFi and a receiver than can enable the sending and receiving of calls. Gulfstream The cabin features tables abound along with 12 portholes that let in as much light as possible. Gulfstream actually advertises the jet as being bright and airy. Gulfstream The G450 can seat up to 19 guests. Chairs can be folded away or made into beds while there are two longer sofa areas toward the rear of the plane. Gulfstream The layout is different from all commercial jets because it isn't geared towards seating as many as possible. The jet can also sleep five when the seats are folded into beds. Gulfstream Each seat comes with its own storage space and TV which can be controlled from the armrest. Thanks to the advanced connectivity of the plane, there are lots of channels available. Gulfstream The interior can be customised for everyone's tastes. There's a range of different woods available for each surface or table. Gulfstream The cabin is over six foot (1.88 meters) in height, meaning that even the tallest businessmen can squeeze in. Gulfstream The G450 comes with a kitchen where nice meals can be prepared during longer flights. Beyond guests, the plane can accommodate several staff. Gulfstream The cabinets fold out into beds, helping the G450 sleep up to five people. Gulfstream touts these innovative measures as one of the reasons its jets remain so far ahead of the pack. Gulfstream When folded out, the beds offer a night's sleep befitting of a $30 million (£19.5 million) jet. Gulfstream

