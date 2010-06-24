Has The Gulf Spill Caused Its First OIL RAIN In Louisiana?

Russia Today has filmed Louisiana residents who insist it is raining oil on their town. The reports shows puddles with an oily shine and claims there is an oily smell.



The existence of oil rain would not necessarily go contrary to NOAA claims. The government organisation said in a fact sheet on oil and the hurricanes there “would not be oil in the rain related to a hurricane” because a hurricane draws water from much larger area than the spill. But on second read, it looks like NOAA could be admitting the possibility of some oil rain.

Check it out:

