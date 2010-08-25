Gulf Seafood Is Perfectly Safe -- But Americans Are Refusing To Eat It

As shrimp season starts, The Daily Beast tested the Gulf’s seafood for oil and dispersant, and the results were immaculate. If Gulf and Atlantic seafood are equally safe, why won’t America buy?



Louisiana shrimpers should have celebrated last week. White shrimp season started just as BP’s contractors moved to seal the well that has spewed 5 million barrels of oil into the Gulf that gives them their livelihood.

Yet the mood on the bayou, by all accounts, was deflated: America has shunned Gulf seafood, adding yet another blow to an economically devastated region.

Read the full story at the Daily Beast >

