U.S. Beaches That The Oil Spill May Ruin Forever

While BP is struggling to stop the oil gushing from a broken pipe in the Gulf of Mexico, the spill is creeping to affect more areas in Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana. Cleanup in these areas will take years or decades, if the beaches are not lost forever.



Dauphin Island, Ala Oil cleanup workers hired by BP walk along the beach in Dauphin Island, Ala., Wednesday, June 2, 2010. Oil from the Deepwater Horizon disaster has started washing ashore on the Alabama coast. (AP Photo/Dave Martin) Lake Charles, La. Heidi Hankin and Diana Walker visiting from Lake Charles, La., take photos of oil that washed up along Pensacola Beach, Fla., Friday, June 4, 2010. Waves of gooey tar blobs were washing ashore in growing numbers on the white sand of the Florida Panhandle Friday as a slick from the BP spill drifted closer to shore. (AP Photo/Michael Spooneybarger) Plaquemines Parish, La. A clean-up worker picks up blobs of oil in absorbent snare on Queen Bess Island at the mouth of Barataria Bay near the Gulf of Mexico in Plaquemines Parish, La., Friday, June 4, 2010. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Queen Bess Island Clean-up workers pick up blobs of oil in absorbent snare on Queen Bess Island at the mouth of Barataria Bay near the Gulf of Mexico in Plaquemines Parish, La., Friday, June 4, 2010. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Barataria Bay A trawler covered in oil pulls oil covered booms through Barataria Bay just inland from the Gulf of Mexico in Plaquemines Parish, La., Friday, June 4, 2010. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Pensacola Beach, Fla. Holter Buelt, of Germany, stands on the beach in the Gulf Islands National Seashore as workers hired by BP clean up tar balls in Pensacola Beach, Fla., Friday, June 4, 2010. Oil from the Deepwater Horizon disaster has started washing ashore on the Alabama and Florida coast beaches. (AP Photo/Dave Martin) Plaquemines Parish, La. A fishing trawler covered in oil, pulls oil covered booms through Barataria Bay, just inland from the Gulf of Mexico in Plaquemines Parish, La., Friday, June 4, 2010. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) East Grand Terre Island An oiled bird sits on the beach at East Grand Terre Island along the Louisiana coast after being drenched in oil from the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill Thursday, June 3, 2010. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Dauphin Island, Ala Cayden, left, and Skylar Pitt of Theodore, Ala., play as a large crew of clean up workers walk along the beach in Dauphin Island, Ala., Wednesday, June 2, 2010. Oil from the Deepwater Horizon disaster has started washing ashore on the Alabama coast. (AP Photo/Dave Martin) Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal at Northeast Pass, La. Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal, centre, talks to the media as he tours an area impacted by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill at Northeast Pass, La. Wednesday, June 2, 2010. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Oil is expected to reach Pensacola Beach, Fla. today. (Photo taken June 2 , 2010) The water remains clear and the beach pristine, though nearly deserted, along Pensacola Beach, Fla., Wednesday, June 2, 2010. Oil from the Deepwater Horizon disaster and a southwesterly wind threaten to start bringing oil ashore on the Florida panhandle. (AP Photo/Dave Martin) Gulf Shores, Ala. Elde Mendec, right, and her daughter Grethel from Mexico fish next to a oil retention boom along a canal in Gulf Shores, Ala., Tuesday, June 2, 2010. Oil from the Deepwater Horizon disaster has started washing ashore on the Alabama coast. (AP Photo/Dave Martin) Fourchon Beach, Port Fourchon, La. Workers collect oil that washed ashore from last month's Deepwater Horizon oil rig explosion on Fourchon Beach Port Fourchon, La., Tuesday, June 1, 2010. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Oil creeping to the shores of the Gulf of Mexico Oil is seen on the surface of the water as a boat motors through it at the site of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, Wednesday, June 2, 2010. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Sand barricade protecting Backwater lagoon in Gulf Shores, Ala Sand now fills a pass that once led into a backwater lagoon in Gulf Shores, Ala., Tuesday, June 2, 2010. Workers filled the pass to keep any oil from getting into the lagoon. Oil from the Deepwater Horizon disaster has started washing ashore on the Alabama coast. (AP Photo/Dave Martin) Grand Isle, La. Louisiana National Guard Sgt. Chad Birch, left, fills up a tiger dam with water under floodlights on a beach in Grand Isle, La., Tuesday, June 1, 2010. The National Guard is working around the clock to complete the dam, which is designed to protect the island's entire shoreline along the Gulf of Mexico from oil from last month's Deepwater Horizon oil rig explosion. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Gulf Of Mexico Oil from the leaking Deep Horizon oil rig is seen swirling through the currents in the Gulf of Mexico. (AP Photo/Dave Martin) Don't Miss... Sinkhole Storm Wreaks Havoc In Central America >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.