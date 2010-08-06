3 Things To Be Excited About In The U.S. Economy Right Now

Here are three recent developments that could certainly be filed in the “glass half full” category, even if far too many Americans are unemployed, on food stamps, and absently wandering around in Wal-Mart parking lots.



1. 75% of the Gulf spill’s oil has reportedly “disappeared,” been removed by clean-up efforts, is locked within sediment, or has evaporated. Looks like the clean-up fairy has done her job admirably well. It’s almost magical how much of the oil is gone. Good news for BP shareholders and also, I suppose, good news for the entire Gulf region. (I don’t mean to belittle the disaster there, and I realise there is still an awful lot of oil that ended up washing ashore.)

2. The “Net neutrality” debate might be close to a compromise. Google has been in talks with Verizon, and a compromise could be presented to federal regulators within a matter of days. Could be short-term good news for Google and Verizon stock. More important, though, it would mean the Internet can continue to operate somewhat equitably without ridiculous “road blocks” or a “fast lane” and “slow lane” dictated by access providers.

3. Taxpayers will be repaid in full for the GM bailout when the company offers stock later this year. So says Obama in an interview with CNBC today. Always nice to get your money back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.