Gulf Oil Leak Is 5X Worse Than Initially Thought, As Desperate Officials Begin To Burn It

Yesterday we showed you the gigantic oil slick that’s floating its way towards New Orleans.



If it looks really big to you, that’s because it is really big.

According to Bloomberg, the Coast Guard has upped its estimate for the size of the spill from 1000 barrels per day to 5000 barrels.

The slick is expected to hit land today.

Meanwhile the first test burns have begun and Obama has been briefed on the situation.

More throughout the day as warranted.

