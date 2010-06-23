Gulf Coast Locals Savage Tourism Department In Mock Beach Ad

Turns out we weren’t the only ones to cringe at the beach reports issued daily by Rachel Wilson, a Southern belle at the Alabama tourism department.



Someone — we’re told it was Perdido Beach locals — made a savage parody starring a drag queen Rachel Spillson and several oil-covered volleyball players.

Check out the original:



And the parody:



