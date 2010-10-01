The Gulf Coast Is Much More Depressed And Stressed Since The Oil Spill

A scary poll from Gallup reveals the massive emotional impact of the BP oil spill on local communities (via FT Energy Source).



Psychologists warned of this over the summer, but most people were concerned about the impact on environment and employment, which were less than feared.

But check out the emotional health index:

And worry, stress, and sadness:

Think widespread depression could hurt the economy?

Here’s what you need to know about the $2.2 trillion Gulf economy >

