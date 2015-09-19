One of the most popular games millennials grew up with is hoping to make a comeback

What happens when you combine the world of music with that of video games? Cambridge, Massachusetts-based game development studio Harmonix has been exploring that question since the mid-’90s, and it created many of gaming’s modern classics in the process: “Frequency,” “Amplitude,” “Guitar Hero” and “Rock Band.” This is the story behind the studio.
Report by Ben Gilbert. Video by Corey Protin.
