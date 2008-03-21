Activision: Guitar Hero Lawsuit Sour Grapes (ATVI)

Activision (ATVI) the game company behind the megahit “Guitar Hero” has responded to Gibson Guitar’s patent infringement suit. That one struck us as odd, since Gibson and Activision actually have a licensing agreement. Or so we thought.



From Activision’s press release: “As Activision noted in its filing, Gibson waited three years to make its patent allegations, and only did so after it became clear that Activision was not interested in renewing its marketing and support agreement with Gibson.” (emphasis added)

Ah. That clears things up a bit. We think.

