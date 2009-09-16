Future 'Guitar Hero' Games Could Skip Consoles, Says Activision CEO

Future versions of Guitar Hero might skip game consoles altogether, Gamespot reports. This suggests future games could plug directly into a TV set, eliminating the need to buy a $150-$300 game console.



“I think what the untethered Guitar Hero does is equal the playing field a little more and give you some leverage with first parties when it comes to downloadable content and the business model,” Activision Blizzard (ATVI) CEO Robert Kotick said at a Deutsche Bank conference in San Francisco yesterday.

He also said to “expect many of our products to be playable independent of a console” — potentially in tandem with new TVs that have Internet capabilities.

This could be a good opportunity to broaden distribution for Activision and other gaming companies, especially for games like “Guitar Hero,” which use non-standard controllers that you need to buy separately anyway.

Games will probably need to cost more, to make up for the extra processing components, but could appeal to wider audiences than game consoles do today.

