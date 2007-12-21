Guitar Hero 3 Going Mobile On Verizon Wireless

Not entirely sure how you’re supposed to play guitar on a mobile phone, but Verizon Wireless will sell a mobile version of the hit video game Guitar Hero III. Verizon has exclusive rights (for now) to sell the game through a deal with mobile gaming firm Hands-On Mobile and Guitar Hero owner Activision (ATVI). The game will cost $4.49 per month to “rent” or $11.99 to buy. Release

