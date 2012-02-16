Guinness World Records' 'Youngest Licensed Stockbroker' Just Lost His Title Because He Wasn't A Stockbroker

Photo: worldrecordsacademy

A big thanks to our readers for bringing this to our attention.Seventeen year-old John Wang Clow was recently named the world’s “youngest licensed stockbroker” by Guinness World Records for passing his Series 79 exam.



He passed the FINRA-administered test in August with an 82 per cent score at the age of 17 and 77 days.

While he was briefly bestowed the title of “youngest licensed stockbroker,” many of our readers pointed out that the Series 79 is actually an I-banking rep exam (PDF) and, therefore, Clow is not licensed to sell securities meaning he’s not technically a stockbroker.

Guinness World Records has since removed the page showing Clow as the youngest stockbroker. We gave them a call today to find out what’s going on.

“You cannot see the record on the website anymore” said Liz Smith, the records manager for careers at Guinness World Records. “He [John Clow] is now the youngest licensed investment banker. We never had a record category for youngest licensed investment banker.”

Smith said Guinness has since updated their records.

“We split between licensed stockbroker and licensed investment banker.”

Since Clow is now being recognised as the “youngest licensed investment banker” that means Jason Earle of Princeton, New Jersey, who became a licensed stockbroker in 1993 at the age of 17 years and 206 days, will be reinstated as the world’s youngest licensed stockbroker.

Now everyone can be happy that we have a new Guinness World Records category and the previous titleholder got his accolade back.

