Tom Brady and Sarah Thomas broke 5 Guinness World Records during the Super Bowl

Tom Brady broke four records while leading his Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory over the Chiefs.

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians and referee Sarah Thomas each set records as well.

Super Bowl LV was a historic event, as fans watched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers crush the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.

AP Photo/David J. Phillip



Seven Guinness World Records were broken during the game.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tom Brady — who won his fifth Super Bowl MVP honour with the win — set four records on his own.

John Bazemore/AP Images



After playing in his 10th Super Bowl matchup, he broke his own record as the quarterback with the most career Super Bowl appearances.

Kevin Sabitus/AP Images



And at 43 years and 189 days old, Brady is also now the oldest quarterback to ever win a Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

He is also the oldest player to ever compete in a Super Bowl game.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports



And with seven Lombardi trophies to his name, Brady has won more Super Bowls than any player in the history of the NFL.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports



Bruce Arians — Brady’s head coach — broke a pair of records himself.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports



He is the oldest head coach in NFL history to bring home the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports



He’s also the oldest head coach to make his Super Bowl debut.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The final record belongs to NFL official Sarah Thomas.

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The down judge became the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl in NFL history.

AP Photo/Matt Patterson



AP Photo/Ashley Landis

