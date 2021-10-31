16 of the spookiest Halloween world records

At a 2015 event in London, 51 people were wrapped as toilet paper mummies in three minutes.
A farmer in Italy just broke the record for the world’s heaviest pumpkin.
The world’s heaviest pumpkin weighed 2,702 pounds (1,226kg) (1,226 kilograms). The record-breaking gourd was grown by Stefano Cutrupi and achieved at a pumpkin festival in Chianti, Tuscany, Italy. The record was set in September 2021.
Cutrupi also won second and third place, with pumpkins that weighed 2,158 pounds (979kg) and 1,751 pounds (794kg) respectively.
The world’s heaviest jack-o’-lantern (not pictured) was 2,350 pounds (1,066kg) (approximately 942 kilograms), and the record was achieved on October 31, 2020 by Travis Gienger at the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off held in Half Moon Bay, California.
The world’s largest collection of haunted dolls is located in La Isla de las Muñecas, or the Island of the Dolls, in Mexico.
Guinness World Records describes the island as a “vast network of canals” with small houses that contain thousands of broken, mutilated, and decaying dolls hanging from trees and bushes.
The story goes that the doll collection began in the 1950s, when a man known as Don Julian Santana Barrera moved to the island and claimed to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who had drowned in the surrounding canals three decades earlier. It’s said that the man placed the dolls around the canals to calm the spirit of the dead girl — and that to this day, the dolls come alive at night.
A group of 30,050 people set a world record for being the most people to wear costume masks at the same time.
The record was achieved by the Alliance In Motion Global Inc., a Philippines-based group. The masks depicted smiley faces as part of the conference’s theme of happiness.
The world’s largest gathering of witches saw more than 1,607 people dressed up in pointy black hats and floor-length dresses.
A 2013 event called La Bruixa d’Or in Sort, Lleida, Spain, included 1,607 people dressed as witches — which set a world record for the largest witch gathering. Appropriately, participants sported black hats and floor-length dresses and carried brooms.
The world’s largest Ouija board measured 3,158 square feet. The record was broken in October 2019.
Rich “Ormortis” Schreck spent a year building a massive Ouija board — called “Ouijazilla” — using 99 sheets of plywood and 20 gallons (76l) of wood stain and paint, according to UPI. The giant board also has a 400-pound (181kg) planchette, or piece that slides over the letters and numbers. The record-breaking Ouija board was built in New Jersey and unveiled in Salem, Massachusetts.