16 of the spookiest Halloween world records

Darcy Schild,Frank Olito
Roger williams jack o lantern
Jack-o’-lanterns. AP Photo/Charles Krupa
  • Many mind-blowing Guinness World Records have been set with the spirit of Halloween in mind.
  • At a 2015 event in London, 51 people were wrapped as toilet paper mummies in three minutes.
  • A farmer in Italy just broke the record for the world’s heaviest pumpkin.
The world’s heaviest pumpkin weighed a whopping 2,702 pounds (1,226kg).
The worlds largest pumpkin being lifted
The record-breaking pumpkin. Getty Images
The world’s heaviest pumpkin weighed 2,702 pounds (1,226kg) (1,226 kilograms). The record-breaking gourd was grown by Stefano Cutrupi and achieved at a pumpkin festival in Chianti, Tuscany, Italy. The record was set in September 2021.

Cutrupi also won second and third place, with pumpkins that weighed 2,158 pounds (979kg) and 1,751 pounds (794kg) respectively. 

The world’s heaviest jack-o’-lantern weighed 2,350 pounds (1,066kg) and was achieved in 2020.
Rick Reiski, a pumpkin carver, is pictured working on a 1,124-pound (510kg) pumpkin.
Rick Reiski, a pumpkin carver, is pictured working on a 1,124-pound (510kg) pumpkin in 2019. Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images
The world’s heaviest jack-o’-lantern (not pictured) was 2,350 pounds (1,066kg) (approximately 942 kilograms), and the record was achieved on October 31, 2020 by Travis Gienger at the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off held in Half Moon Bay, California.
The world’s largest collection of haunted dolls is located in La Isla de las Muñecas, or the Island of the Dolls, in Mexico.
Isla de las Munecas
La Isla de las Muñecas. doleesi/Shutterstock
South of Mexico City lies the Island of the Dolls, which houses the world’s largest collection of haunted dolls.

Guinness World Records describes the island as a “vast network of canals” with small houses that contain thousands of broken, mutilated, and decaying dolls hanging from trees and bushes.

The story goes that the doll collection began in the 1950s, when a man known as Don Julian Santana Barrera moved to the island and claimed to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who had drowned in the surrounding canals three decades earlier. It’s said that the man placed the dolls around the canals to calm the spirit of the dead girl — and that to this day, the dolls come alive at night.

 

A group of 30,050 people set a world record for being the most people to wear costume masks at the same time.
Most people wearing costume masks at a large gathering
Spooky. Courtesy of Guinness World Records
In May 2015, an event that was part of a conference in Ciudad de Victoria, Philippines, set a world record. At the Philippine Arena, 30,050 people wearing costume masks became the largest group of people to wear the masks in one gathering. 

The record was achieved by the Alliance In Motion Global Inc., a Philippines-based group. The masks depicted smiley faces as part of the conference’s theme of happiness.

The world’s largest gathering of witches saw more than 1,607 people dressed up in pointy black hats and floor-length dresses.
Witch costume halloween
A person dressed as a witch (not from the record-breaking event). Paul Zinken/Getty Images
A 2013 event called La Bruixa d’Or in Sort, Lleida, Spain, included 1,607 people dressed as witches — which set a world record for the largest witch gathering. Appropriately, participants sported black hats and floor-length dresses and carried brooms. 
The world’s largest Ouija board measured 3,158 square feet. The record was broken in October 2019.
World's largest ouija board 2019
The world’s largest Ouija board. Courtesy of the Talking Board Historical Society
Rich “Ormortis” Schreck spent a year building a massive Ouija board — called “Ouijazilla” — using 99 sheets of plywood and 20 gallons (76l) of wood stain and paint, according to UPI. The giant board also has a 400-pound (181kg) planchette, or piece that slides over the letters and numbers. The record-breaking Ouija board was built in New Jersey and unveiled in Salem, Massachusetts. 

The previous record was set by a team that built a Ouija board on the roof of a supposedly haunted hotel, the Grand Midway Hotel in Windber, Pennsylvania, in 2016. The board was 1,302 square feet.

 

At this record-setting event, 51 people were wrapped as mummies in three minutes.
Image
The toilet paper mummy event. Courtesy of Guinness World Records
At a 2015 conference in London for parenting bloggers, participants achieved a world record by wrapping 51 people as mummies in three minutes using rolls of toilet paper — beating out the previous record by one person.
The world’s largest vampire gathering consisted of 1,039 participants.
Two people dressed as vampire for halloween
People dressed as vampires (not at the record-breaking event). AP
The record was achieved in Doswell, Virginia, in September 2011 at an event organized by amusement park Kings Dominion and Guinness World Records. The 1,039 participants dressed up in their best vampire-inspired garb — including capes and fangs.
Speaking of vampires, the vampire ground finch, which roams the Galapagos Islands, was dubbed the world’s most bloodthirsty bird.
Galapagos vampire finch in the dirt
A vampire ground finch. Alfie Photography/Shutterstock
Guinness World Records named the vampire ground finch as the most bloodthirsty bird. The birds often use their sharp beaks to peck at wounds of other birds and animals, according to WIRED.
The world’s largest zombie gathering was the 2014 Minneapolis Zombie Pub Crawl, which included 15,458 people.
People dressed as zombies at a party
Zombie gathering (not the record-breaking event). David M. Benett/Getty Images
The world record for the largest zombie gathering went to the 15,458 participants of the Zombie Pub Crawl, an annual event in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The record was achieved on October 11, 2014. 

 

A record-breaking 52 pumpkins were smashed in one minute.
Pumpkins smashed in one minute
The row of pumpkins. Courtesy of Guinness World Records
Ronald Sarchian smashed 52 pumpkins in one minute in Van Nuys, California, on October, 31, 2020. 
In 2009, graduate students and mathematicians at Carleton University and the University of Ottawa created the world’s first math equation for surviving a zombie attack.
A zombie walk
Participants take part at the Zombie Walk Duesseldorf. Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images
In January 2009, groups from the two Ottawa, Canada, universities published the world’s first mathematical investigation of the zombie. They calculated that if a zombie epidemic were to break out in a city of 500,000 people, zombies will outnumber the living in about three days.
The highest-grossing movie involving “ghosts or hauntings” is “The Sixth Sense,” which had a gross profit of nearly $US673 ($AU895) million.
A scene from the sixth sense
A scene from ‘The Sixth Sense.’ Disney
The record-breaking ghosts or hauntings film stars Bruce Willis and Haley Joel Osment. According to IMDb, “The Sixth Sense” had a cumulative worldwide gross amount of nearly $US673 ($AU895) million after it came out in 1999.
A man achieved the world’s longest journey in a pumpkin boat, traveling more than 25 miles (40km) in a giant, hollowed-out gourd.
Rick Swenson paddling in the pumpkin boat on a lake
Rick Swenson paddling in the pumpkin boat. Courtesy of Guinness World Records
On October 15, 2016, Rick Swenson hopped in a scooped-out, giant pumpkin that he grew himself and sailed the Red River, which connects Grand Forks in North Dakota with Breckenridge, Minnesota.

He traveled 25.5 miles (or approximately 41 kilometers), which became the longest trip taken in a pumpkin boat.

 

The largest gathering of people dressed as ghosts included 560 participants.
Largest gathering of people dressed as ghosts world record halloween
The giant ghoul gathering. Courtesy of Guinness World Records
At Mercy School Mounthawk in Tralee, Ireland, 560 people dressed up as ghosts to break the world record for the largest ghost gathering. The record was achieved on March 24, 2017.
The loudest scream by one person was 129 decibels.
People in a crowd covering their ears
The world’s loudest scream likely required ear plugs. Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images
The record-breaking shriek was achieved by Jill Drake, whose scream was measured at a Halloween event in the Millennium Dome in London in October 2000.
About the Author
