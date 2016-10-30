7 Guinness World Records that brought people together for bizarre and wonderful reasons

Attempts to break world records bring humans to (very specific) extremes, and many are spectacles to behold. But the most compelling attempts often aren’t the feats accomplished by one person — they’re the ones that require huge groups.
Here are some record breaking successes that have brought many people together for bizarre and fantastic reasons.
A group of 304 people dressed as Albert Einstein broke the record for the largest Einstein gathering in Berkeley, California on March 5, 2015.
117 women set the world record for the largest sequential (hands linked) free-fall formation performed by women in October, 2014. They successfully formed a snowflake pattern in free-fall.
300 participants from the Wat Lam Nao School in Bangkok, Thailand set the record for most people skipping the same rope on January 11, 2016.
On January 19, 2016, 6,000 participants in Siba-Lom, Philippines set the record for the largest human image of an anchor, to honour the country's seafarers.
439 participants in Stratford-Upon-Avon, England broke the record for largest gathering of people dressed as dogs on April 20, 2016. They gathered to raise funds for a school for service dogs called Guide Dogs For The Blind.
