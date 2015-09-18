Take a tour of the Guinness brewery in Dublin, named the best tourist attraction in Europe

Guinness Storehouse Explore the process that goes into making and transporting Guinness beer.

The Guinness Storehouse, located in Dublin, Ireland, was recently named Europe’s best tourist attraction by the World Travel Awards.

According to Paul Carty, Managing Director of the Storehouse, one in every two visitors to Dublin visits the Guinness Storehouse, making it an extremely popular choice for tourists.

Scroll down to see what it’s like inside the famous storehouse known for producing one of the world’s top beers.

