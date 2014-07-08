Guinness Proves You Don't Need Girls In Bikinis To Make A Great Beer Commercial

A new ad from Guinness proves that beer commercials can be so much more than beaches and bikinis.

“Empty Chair” tells the story of a bartender who leaves a pint of Guinness at an empty table every night amongst birthday celebrations and sports team’s victories. No one sits at the table, and the woman shoots a dirty look to anyone she catches eyeing one of the empty chairs.

Without fail, the frosted glass is there each and every night. It’s a powerful image that serves as a sign of hope for the bartender.

But we aren’t exactly sure who the beer is for until the very end.

Everything comes together when a soldier finally returns home to claim his Guinness. The spot finishes with the tagline “The choices we make reveal the true nature of our character.”

This was the same tagline featured in the 2013 “Basketball” ad created by BBDO NY, which demonstrated a new, groundbreaking approach to beer advertising.

This latest spot, released this past week in celebration of the Fourth of July, continues this trend with its use of storytelling and its strong emotional appeal.

