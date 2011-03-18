PHOTOS: Inside The Dublin Guinness Brewery

Photo: brianteutsch via Flickr
This may be the ultimate landmark in Dublin, Ireland.The Guinness Storehouse or brewery is a destination more than 4 million tourists each year.
Arthur Guinness started brewing beer here in 1759. He got a 9,000-year lease of the factory for £45 per year (about $73 in current dollars).
Now, the brewery is transformed into a museum, which you can visit for €15 ($21) a pop.
Here it is -- this particular Guinness brewery building dates back to 1904. But Guinness has been brewed at this very spot since 1759.
This is the original lease agreement signed by Arthur Guinness in 1759 for the St. James Brewery property for £45 per year and lasting for 9,000 years.
Chances are that if you frequent an Irish pub, you'll get asked the ultimate question: What are the ingredients for making Guinness? Now you know.
Brewmasters are also important as brewing Guinness is an art form. (Part of the barley is roasted before brewing starts which gives the beer its signature dark colour.)
Room detailing the history of how Arthur Guinness started his brewing business, and the timeline of the Guinness company.
On display -- old-fashioned brewing machines. This one is a mill for crushing the barley before adding the water to form a mash.
After the barley and water are mashed together, the liquid is drained from the mash via these spouts. Then, the liquid is being boiled while hops is added.
The final stage is fermentation, at which point yeast is added into the mix. The beer ferments for a couple of weeks in barrels or a vat like this one.
Unfortunately, you can't see this process at the Guinness brewery as it is a museum. So, they show you a little video about the process and ...
The highlight of the Guinness Brewery experience is the Gravity bar, with spectacular views of Dublin.
You can see a functioning Guinness brewing facility from the Gravity Bar. The huge cement towers with white tops is the actual place where Guinness is brewed in Dublin.
