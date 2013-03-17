Take A Tour Of The Famous Guinness Brewery In Dublin

Photo: rinzewind via Flickr

This may be the ultimate landmark in Dublin, Ireland.The Guinness Storehouse or brewery is a destination more than 4 million tourists each year.



Arthur Guinness started brewing beer here in 1759. He got a 9,000-year lease for the factory for £45 per year (about $73 in current dollars).

Now, the brewery has been transformed into a museum, which you can visit for €15 ($21) a pop.

