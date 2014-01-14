Guinness Just Put Out A New Ad Begging You To Put Your Phone Down At The Bar

When you go out to a restaurant or bar, you probably notice lots of people are eating or drinking with their phones out on the table in plain view.

There have even been studies on how checking cell phones in public has become like yawning; once one person in your group does it, you may feel more comfortable doing it yourself.

Guinness has had enough of that.

The Irish brewing company just put out a new ad for the beer, which shows a pile of cell phones stacked like bricks on top of a bar counter. We first saw the ad on Mashable.

It’s an urge for Guinness drinkers to go out and enjoy face-to-face interactions while drinking at the bar, rather than staring at the bright screen of their phones.

The ad reads,

Enjoy responsibly. Phones down, please.





