Guinness To Build A New $195 Million Dublin Brewery

DUBLIN (AP) — Guinness says it is building a new brewery base in Dublin, but will close two other plants in Ireland.



Guinness parent Diageo unveiled a scaled-down plan Wednesday to concentrate its Irish beermaking operations in one new euro153 million ($195 million) brewery at its St. James’ Gate base in Dublin, Ireland’s top tourist attraction.

Diageo says breweries in the towns of Kilkenny and Dundalk will close in 2013 with the loss of about 100 jobs. Those breweries make other beers, not Guinness.

The move comes 3 1/2 years after Diageo announced much more ambitious plans to build a brewery west of Dublin, cut production at St. James’ Gate and sell much of the central Dublin site. Diageo shelved that euro650 million initiative in 2009 after Ireland’s property market plunged.

