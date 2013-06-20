This Is The Best Picture Of A Guinea Pig In armour You'll See All Day

Fans of the absurd this week were delighted when guinea pig-scale armour — complete with helmet and chain mail — went on eBay with a starting bid of $5.



The armour is currently valued at over $24,000 with a day left of bidding.

“Is your pet guinea pig tired of wandering around the house unarmored and vulnerable?” The eBay description asks. “Do they get picked on by other guinea pigs? Has your guinea pig ever wanted to go with you to a Renaissance Faire but had nothing to wear?”

The chain mail is handmade by seller Sean McCoy of Fairfax, Virginia. According to the TODAY show, McCoy bought the helmet and made the chain mail for his own guinea pig, Lucky, who recently passed away.

100% of the proceeds of this tiny costume will go towards the Metropolitan Guinea Pig rescue. There are even more pictures of Lucky and the chain mail on McCoy’s eBay page.

Lucky majestically looking off into the distance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.