R. Kelly Trial: Guilty Man Walking?

MTV News writes: R. Kelly’s been facing a litany of witnesses identifying the girl prosecutors say is on the sex tape at the heart of his child-pornography trial — mostly her relatives and childhood and family friends. But on Tuesday (May 27) the singer faced off with someone a little closer to home: his former personal assistant, who told the court she was “110 per cent” certain it was both Kelly and the underage girl on the tape.



Lindsey Perryman, who worked for Kelly on and off from 1999 to 2006, sang the singer’s praises at first, telling the court he was a great boss who helped her get better jobs whenever she grew dissatisfied with her work hours (she wanted something more 9-to-5, she said). “I think so highly of Mr. Kelly and his family,” she testified.

So she paid little heed to the rumours and reports that Kelly allegedly had taped sex with an underage girl, even though she knew the girl in question. In fact, Perryman had seen the girl bring “a pillow and an overnight bag with her” when she visited the singer at his studio. And as Perryman’s job duties grew from being an intern to a receptionist to the office manager at his studio to Kelly’s personal assistant, she increasingly helped bring the two together — picking up the girl from school and bringing her to the studio, where she would do her homework, or taking her to Kelly’s home in Olympia Fields. Still, she didn’t suspect anything was untoward. Read more from MTV News.

