Director Guillermo Del Toro Directed An Awesome Horror-Themed Opening For 'The Simpsons' Halloween Episode

Kirsten Acuna

“The Simpsons” is known for their annual Halloween episodes and their awesome couch gags that open every episode.

Director Guillermo del Toro directed the latest opening sequence for the 24th instalment of the FOX series’ “Treehouse of Horror.” It’s chock full of references to films — including a few of del Toro’s.

Check it out below:

Did you catch all the references?

Here are a few:

That pesky three-eyed raven from “Game of Thrones”:

Three eyed raven game of thronesThe Simpsons / YouTube screencap

A nod to the director’s most recent film, “Pacific Rim”:

Pacific rimThe Simpsons / YouTube screencap

Lard Lad gets the “Ghostbusters” Marshmallow Man treatment:

Simpsons ghostbustersThe Simpsons / YouTube screencap

Alfred Hitchcock feeding his “Birds“:

Alfred hitchcockThe Simpsons / YouTube screencap

Bart writes the famous “Shining” line on his chalkboard …

Bart the shiningThe Simpsons / YouTube screencap

… before getting terrified by the work’s author Stephen King.

Stephen king simpsonsThe Simpsons / YouTube

Carl gets turned into Wesley Snipes’ “Blade“:

BladeThe Simpsons / YouTube screencap

Mr. Burns gets the “Pan’s Labyrinth” treatment.

Pans labyrinthThe Simpsons / YouTube screencap

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.