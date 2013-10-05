Director Guillermo Del Toro Directed An Awesome Horror-Themed Opening For 'The Simpsons' Halloween Episode

“The Simpsons” is known for their annual Halloween episodes and their awesome couch gags that open every episode.

Director Guillermo del Toro directed the latest opening sequence for the 24th instalment of the FOX series’ “Treehouse of Horror.” It’s chock full of references to films — including a few of del Toro’s.

Check it out below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Did you catch all the references?

Here are a few:

That pesky three-eyed raven from “Game of Thrones”:

A nod to the director’s most recent film, “Pacific Rim”:

Lard Lad gets the “Ghostbusters” Marshmallow Man treatment:

Alfred Hitchcock feeding his “Birds“:

Bart writes the famous “Shining” line on his chalkboard …

… before getting terrified by the work’s author Stephen King.

Carl gets turned into Wesley Snipes’ “Blade“:

Mr. Burns gets the “Pan’s Labyrinth” treatment.

