Guillaume Brahimi's new CBD bistro in Sydney is doing breakfast

Bistro Guillaume Sydney. Photo: Nikki To

The latest restaurant in French-born chef, Guillaume Brahimi’s empire opens on George Street, Sydney, on Wednesday, September 7 – a long-awaited bistro to match the Melbourne and Perth versions.

Bistro Guillaume in 259 George Street’s Suncorp Building is his fifth restaurant and his third in Sydney, alongside Guillaume and The Four in Hand By Guillaume dining room, both in Paddington.

The 130-seat restaurant, with a 20-seat bar, will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Brahimi’s also installed a patisserie with a takeaway counter so you can pick up croissants, brioche, pastries and tarts, as well as a sandwiches, salads, croque monsieur, and tartines to take to the office. He also plans to sell Iggy’s bread, from the cult eastern suburbs bakery where long queues form every weekend.

If you’re keen to seal a deal away from prying eyes, there’s a private dining room for 16.

The menu features French bistro classics such as onion soup, twice-baked cheese soufflé with Roquefort sauce, roasted Barossa chicken with tarragon and Paris mash, and steak frites with béarnaise.

Brahimi and head chef Jeremy Pace have also developed new dishes you won’t find in Melbourne or Perth, such as lamb pithivier, and whiting Colbert with Pomme Pont Neuf. The cote de boeuf with kipfler potatoes and sauce béarnaise is designed for two to share.

They’ve also created a dessert trolley for table-side slices of lemon tart, millefeuille with vanilla cream, Paris-Brest (choux pastry filled with praline-flavoured cream) and a scoop of Valrhona chocolate mousse.

“I hope people will want to pop in for a croissant and coffee in the morning, a classic tartine or cheese souffle for lunch, and then a perfect steak frites with a great bottle of wine at night. It’s a comfortable bistro for everyone, at any time,” Brahimi said.

Sydney designer Blainey North has given the room a century-old Parisian Belle Epoque vibe in timber and bronze with duck egg blue leather banquettes and initially, the restaurant will be open for breakfast and lunch Monday to Friday, and dinner on Saturdays. One things are bedded down, Brahimi plans to open for dinner six nights a week from October.

Breakfast is from 7am to 10.30am, lunch, 11.45pm to 3pm. For reservations, phone 8622 9555, or email [email protected]

