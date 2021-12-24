Rudy Guiliani associate Bernard Kerik set to release Jan. 6 documents: report

Bernard Kerik at a February event in DC. Kate Patterson for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Politico reports that Kerik will post Jan. 6 documents on a public website.

Kerik, a former New York City Police Commissioner, is a close associate of Guiliani’s.

The Jan. 6 committee subpoenaed Kerik in November.

A Rudy Guiliani consigliere is set to share public documents related to his involvement in attempting to overturn the 2020 election results.

Bernard Kerik, who served as then-Mayor Guiliani’s police commissioner in the months following 9/11, will share documents on a public website that his attorney says are “not privileged,” according to a letter obtained by Politico.

“Mr. Kerik is happy to provide all of the responsive documents, as well as to sit and answer all appropriate questions regarding these matters,” Timothy Parlatore, Kerik’s attorney, wrote in the letter, adding that Kerik would sit for a Jan. 13 deposition with the committee.

Parlatore also said that he had questions about the legitimacy of the subpoena. It remains unclear whether that testimony will be behind closed doors or in public.

The committee subpoenaed Kerik on Nov. 8. The subpoena noted his participation in a meeting on Jan. 5 at the Willard Hotel in DC alongside Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon, the conservative lawyer John Eastman, and others, where they discussed “options for overturning the results of the November 2020 elections such as, among other things, pressuring Vice President Pence to not certify the electoral college results.”

Chairman of the Jan. 6 committee Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi’s subpoena also notes that Kerik had aided Giuliani’s “Stop the Steal” efforts since at least Nov. 5, 2020.

In February 2020, then-President Trump pardoned Kerik for tax fraud and lying to White House officials after George W. Bush nominated him to lead his Department of Homeland Security in 2004.