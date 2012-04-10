BOOM: British Blogger Guido Fawkes Publishes 1,000 Recorded Interactions Between Shady PI And Murdoch Staff

Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Incendiary UK blogger Guido Fawkes, aka Paul Staines, has published the names of dozens of journalists who reportedly worked with a shady private investigator.In a blog post releasing more than 1,000 recorded transactions, Staines accused journalists of refusing to name names because they “do not wish to report their own crimes.”



Staines writes:

This isn’t a crime thriller storyline. Operation Motorman uncovered industrial scale criminality and hundreds of suspects names. Currently in Britain the newspapers are neither naming nor shaming because the criminal enterprises are the newspapers themselves, who understandably do not wish to report their own crimes. Their silence is a matter of self-preservation.

Staines also accuses Lord Leveson, of the Leveson Inquiry, of sitting on the information rather than releasing it.



The calls, between 35 employees of Rupert Murdoch’s News International and private detective Steve Whittamore, are logged on a spreadsheet dubbed “Operation Motorman: Blue Book”

The AP reports that Whittamore worked with “hundreds of reporters, breaking or bending the law to keep clients supplied with unlisted numbers, vehicle registrations records, and other confidential information.” He was convicted in 2005, but none of the journalists named in his files were ever punished.

A spokesman for the Information Commissioner’s Office refused to confirm the information published, but said in a statement “It’s most unfortunate that Guido Fawkes has chosen to jump the gun.”

