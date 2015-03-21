Political blog Guido Fawkes is delivering a Jeremy Clarkson petition to the BBC with a tank

Joshua Barrie
Screen Shot 2015 03 20 at 10.22.23YouTube/Top GearClarkson likes tanks.

Political blog Guido Fawkes is reportedly hoping to drive a tank to the BBC offices in London to deliver a Jeremy Clarkson petition. The tank set off from Westminster and its drivers are hoping to save the suspended Top Gear presenter from losing his job.

After the Clarkson “fracas” came to light, in which the 54-year-old is alleged to have punched producer Toisin Tymon for giving him cold meats instead of a steak after a day’s filming, Guido Fawkes rallied to back Clarkson. The online petition has reached nearly 1 million signatures. 

Guido Fawkes talked about “a big surprise” if the figure is hit — and Business Insider understands that the tank is that surprise. 

Guardian reporter Ben Quinn tweeted this earlier. 

The tank is Guido Fawkes’ latest move to get behind Clarkson and help him keep his job. It comes just a day after the TV star and columnist launched into a rant about his situation, where he told audience members at a London charity gala that he was going to be sacked.

The tank’s exact route is unknown right now, and it’s unclear whether it will reach the BBC offices. However, it’s another strong move from the pro-Clarkson camp. The country is resolutely divided by the figure. 

