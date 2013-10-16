China Now Has A Lengthy Rulebook Telling Its Citizens How To Behave When They Travel Abroad

REUTERS/Daniel Munoz A Chinese tourist poses on the steps of the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

100 million Chinese people will have traveled abroad by 2015,according to the UN World Tourism Organisation.

But at the same time that disposable incomes and relaxed restrictions on foreign travel have allowed Chinese tourists to see the world in record numbers, there’s also been growing criticism over the way some of the travellers behave.

Back in August, a news program on the state-run China Central Television aired videos aimed at making Chinese tourists more polite after a series of embarrassing incidents, including a Chinese teenager etching his name on the Luxor Temple in Egypt and a group of beach-goers posing with a dying dolphin in Hainin, China.

And this month, China’s National Tourism Administration has released a 64-page handbook called “Guidelines on Civilized Travel Abroad,” according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Chinese tourists are now forbidden to behave in any way deemed “uncivilized” by the book. Among other things, the rules urge Chinese tourists not to force locals to pose for photos, leave footprints on toilet seats, cut lines, pick their noses, and take more than they can eat at buffet tables.

Another section included guidelines for mainland Chinese visiting China’s bigger cities such as Hong Kong and Macau, where smoking in air-conditioned places and trying to get refunds on food have become local problems.

But the most specific rules in the new guidebook were regional restrictions encouraging tourists to “respect local customs.”

Via SCMP:

Do not

Give a handkerchief in Italy as a gift because it is deemed inauspicious

Discuss the royal family in Thailand

Touch people’s belongings in Nepal with the foot

Ask for pork in Islamic countries

Call Africans “Negroes” or “black”

Use the left hand to touch other people in India

In general, touch antiques or draw graffiti on heritage structures

Expose the chest or back, or look dirty in public areas

Eat a whole piece of bread in one mouthful or slurp noodles noisily inside an aircraft

Do

Use shower curtains in a hotel

Keep quiet when waiting to board a plane

Keep mobile phones turned off until the aircraft has come to a complete stop

Be punctual if taking part in a tour group

Arrive at a banquet hall 15 minutes early and adhere to a formal dress code

China’s first tourism law went into effect October 1st.

According to CNN, Article 14 of the law says that: “Tourists shall observe public order and respect social morality in tourism activities, respect local customs, cultural traditions and religious beliefs, care for tourism resources, protect the ecological environment, and abide by the norms of civilized tourist behaviours.”

There’s no word yet on what the penalty will be for tourists not following the new law, but CNN reports that tour guides and agencies that break any of the articles face fines up to $US49,000.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.