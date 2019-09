The folks at esri have put together an interactive map of all the World Cup stadiums and shared it with us.

The United States will play their first group-stage match against Ghana in Estadio das Dunas (#8), followed by Arena da Amazonia (#5) versus Portugal and Arena Pernambuco (#12) against Germany.

