The 15-step guide to nailing any job interview

Stephanie Fogle, Kathleen Elkins, Samantha Lee

You’ve made it past the résumé robots and the scrutinous eyes of the recruiter to land an in-person interview. This is your chance — perhaps your one shot — to wow the hiring manager and stand out from the competition.

Nailing a job interview is all about preparation, but where do you start?

We collaborated with Business Insider’s director of talent, Stephanie Fogle, to come up with the ultimate interview guide, from start to finish.

Follow these steps and pay attention to these details to help land your dream job:

Nail any job interview infographicSamantha Lee/Business Insider

