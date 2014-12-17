3 Things Men Should Do For Perfect Skin

Getty Images/UniversalImagesGroup The proper way to shave with a razor leaves behind minimal skin irritation.

Men aren’t socially conditioned to care about their skin, but they really should if they’d like to keep it looking healthy and clear.

The world of skin maintenance isn’t so hard, either. It will just require a few simple changes to your daily routine to keep your outermost layer in great condition for decades to come.

These are the three ways men can take better care of their skin.

Cleanse

Soap is bad for your skin. Really bad. The basicity of both liquid and bar soap dries your skin out and leaves it rough and raw.

Instead, when you wash your face daily you should use a non-soap cleanser like Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser. It will rinse all the excess oils off your face without drying your skin out.

It’s also not as irritating to your skin since it doesn’t have any fragrances or dyes.

If you outright insist on using soap, look for one with moisturizers in the formula.

Know How To Shave Correctly

Unless your father was a master barber, he probably didn’t teach you the best way to shave your face (or worse, he advised you to use an electric shaver).

Here’s the right way to do it:

First, make sure you shave after washing your face. This will stop any bacteria lying on your face from getting into any freshly opened pores, which can cause irritation or acne.

Apply your normal shaving cream. Then, shave with the grain of your beard. Use short strokes and don’t go over any areas more than once. Apply only a little pressure as you shave, letting the razor do most of the work for you. This will minimize your chances of ingrown hairs and reduce irritation.

After each pass, rinse the razor’s blade with hot water before you stroke again. After you’re done, make sure you rinse your face with cold water to close your pores.

And when it comes to razors, skip those multi-bladed razor offerings. Any razor with more than one or two blades will only end up irritating your face.

After you’re done shaving, apply a soothing aftershave balm, like Dove Men’s Hydrate Post Shave Balm. It’s important to note, however, that many things called “aftershave” are frequently alcohol-based, which will dry out skin. You want something that will moisturize or contains aloe vera if you commonly get razor burn.

Moisturize

Adding a moisturizing lotion, like Neutrogena For Men Facial Moisturizer, to your routine can help restore moisture to your skin, making it look healthier in the short term and protect you against wrinkles.

Many men forget that shaving dries out their skin. Apply your moisturizer after shaving for maximum effect.

