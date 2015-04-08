This video will show you how to live a happier life in 81 seconds

You don’t need to get complex to say something profound.
In the below video, Portuguese design student Pedro Pereira elegantly illustrates the simple facts of increasing well-being, like reducing clutter, spending more time reading, and getting outdoors.
It’s the kind of stuff that’s easy to overlook but crucial to happiness.
The video — which we originally spotted on Design Taxi — takes its advice from Zen Habits.
Watch below.
NOW WATCH: 14 things you didn’t know your iPhone headphones could do
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.