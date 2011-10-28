OK, Here's Where All The Big Issues Stand In Europe Right Now

Dallara and EU leaders may have reached an agreement about 50% haircuts on Greek debt, but that doesn't mean bondholders are going to go for it voluntarily.

Bondholders must participate voluntarily to avoid provoking a credit event, in which credit default swap insurance against Greek debt gets paid out.

The deal reportedly includes lots of attractive 'sweeteners' for banks, however considering that at maximum 85% of bondholders showed interest in a 21% haircut, we're sceptical that nearly as many are going to voluntarily take losses of nearly double.

The ramifications of a credit event could be disastrous. The size of the CDS market is a bit of an unknown, so the shocks caused by CDS payouts could be far-reaching and incredibly damaging.

On the other hand, Citi's Willem Buiter argues that a credit event caused by coercion might not actually be such a bad thing. The size of the Greek sovereign CDS market is small and better regulations are in place now to control contagion than were in the Lehman days.

This is likely to become the biggest topic of conversation in the coming weeks.