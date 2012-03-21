A Quick Guide To #Kony2012 For People Who Don't Want To Watch The 30-Minute Video

This weekend, word spread quickly, and videos soon followed, that #Kony2012 filmmaker Jason Russell had been detained by police after having a naked meltdown on the streets of downtown San Diego.
While over 100 million people became familiar with Russell after clicking on his video, some of you have yet to sit through the 30-minute-long piece that urges viewers to make Ugandan war criminal Joseph Kony famous in hopes of his capture.
So, in order to stay up to speed on this story that went from viral video sensation to sad and strange public meltdown, we show you the players and the points that you need to know if you don’t have an extra 30-minutes to spare.
Meet Jacob, a Ugandan whose family was taken and killed by warlord Joseph Kony. Jason promised Jacob he would do everything in his power to stop the killings and abductions
In October 2011, the U.S. government finally agreed to aid the situation in Uganda and sent 100 advisors into central Africa to assist the Ugandan army in arresting Kony and stopping the L.R.A.
Jason and his crew are going to #StopKony this year by making his crimes famous. In order to do this, Invisible Children are targeting 20 culture makers and 12 policy makers to use their powerful voices (and tweets) for good.
For those who don't want to watch the entire 30-minute-long video, check out this minute-long trailer.
